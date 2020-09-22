UN chief: ‘epochal’ crisis as world powers meet remotely

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world is facing an “epochal” crisis. With those words, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres kicked off the U.N.’s first-ever virtual meeting of global leaders. In his grim state of the world speech, the U.N. chief said a tiny coronavirus “brought the world to its knees,” and the pandemic it caused is “a dress rehearsal for the world of challenges to come.” Shortly after he spoke, President Donald Trump attacked Beijing for spreading “the China virus,” which originated in the country’s Wuhan province and has killed about 200,000 Americans and nearly 1 million around the world. China’s U.N. ambassador rejected the accusations as baseless.