Wright introduced as Heelan head girls basketball coach

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Just before school started, Bishop Heelan girls basketball coach Darron Koolstra stepped down after 11 seasons. Koolstra took the Crusaders to seven state tournaments, winning state titles in 2010 and again this past season. Heelan introduced their new head coach Tuesday afternoon.

Jay Wright will now lead the girls hoops program. Wright has been an assistant with the boys team, and was on the staff that won three straight state boys titles from 2009-2011. He's also worked as the Dean of Students at Heelan until 2017.

Wright will take over a team that is the defending Class 3A champion, but also has to replace all five starters.

"You move over 18 inches on the bench, from assistant to head coach, but that 18 inch move is the move from suggestion to decision," said Wright. "It's really easy when you're the assistant coach to make a lot of suggestions. We should play this defense. We should put so and so in the game. We should do whatever. It's a lot different when you're the guy's that's got to make the decision."

Wright played at Boyden-Hull for Iowa Hall of Fame coach Paul Walton. He then played at Northwestern under another Hall of Famer, Todd Barry. He was also an assistant under Tom Betz at Heelan, who's also in the Hall of Fame. Wright has taken something from each of those coaching mentors.

"I had a wonderful experience playing high school basketball with my teammates, the memories we made, unbelievable experiences," said Wright. "I want to be able to have other kids have that same experience."

Wright's first game is November 20 against Unity Christian.