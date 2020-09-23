 Skip to Content

A stronger wind Wednesday as warm temperatures continue

Temperatures will remain quite warm for late September as we reach the low 80s today.

There will be a few passing clouds and a bit of haze overhead.

Winds will be a little stronger today with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible in the afternoon out of the south.

The winds will calm tonight as a weak front switches winds to the northwest.

Lows will be in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will look pretty similar to today with a little less wind.

Changes will be coming as we head into the weekend, however.

More on those changes on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.

Jaret Lansford

