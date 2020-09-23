A stronger wind Wednesday as warm temperatures continue

Temperatures will remain quite warm for late September as we reach the low 80s today.



There will be a few passing clouds and a bit of haze overhead.



Winds will be a little stronger today with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible in the afternoon out of the south.



The winds will calm tonight as a weak front switches winds to the northwest.



Lows will be in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.



Thursday will look pretty similar to today with a little less wind.



Changes will be coming as we head into the weekend, however.



More on those changes on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.