A stronger wind Wednesday as warm temperatures continue

A stronger wind Wednesday as warm temperatures continueNew
Temperatures will remain quite warm for late September as we reach the low 80s today.
There will be a few passing clouds and a bit of haze overhead.
Winds will be a little stronger today with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible in the afternoon out of the south.
The winds will calm tonight as a weak front switches winds to the northwest.
Lows will be in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday will look pretty similar to today with a little less wind.
Changes will be coming as we head into the weekend, however.
More on those changes on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.