Anger, tears for protesters seeking justice for Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Protesters are responding with tears and anger after a grand jury declined to charge police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Dozens gathered Wednesday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, and in cities across the country. Demonstrators have been protesting for months since Taylor was killed March 13 during a botched drug raid. A grand jury indicted a sole officer on counts of wanton endangerment for firing into a home next to Taylor’s with people in it. Police have detained at least four people and there have been occasional clashes between officers and protesters.