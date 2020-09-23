Asian shares mixed as worries percolate over pandemic

Shares are mixed in Asia as investors keep a wary eye on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the economic outlook. Stocks slipped Wednesday in Japan and Hong Kong but rose in Seoul, Sydney and Shanghai. Flaring China-US tensions, on display at the U.N. General Assembly, are adding to uncertainty. Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 1.1%, ending a four-day losing streak amid a raft of worries about the pandemic and how governments are responding to it. The head of the Federal Reserve is pressing Congress for more aid to support the economy’s recovery, citing worries over the lingering impact of the pandemic.