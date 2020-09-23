Bulgaria to expel 2 Russian diplomats accused of spying

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s foreign ministry says two Russian diplomats whom Bulgarian prosecutors accuse of spying will be expelled from the country. The ministry said an official note has been sent to the Russian Embassy in Sofia that the diplomats had to leave Bulgaria within 72 hours. Earlier Wednesday, the prosecution said in a statement that a pre-trial investigation established that “in the last four years, two Russian citizens have carried out intelligence activities to obtain information about plans to modernize the Bulgarian army.” In January, Bulgaria expelled two Russian diplomats accused of spying, after prosecutors alleged that they had collected information about Bulgaria’s national elections and energy security.