Celebs, long vocal about Breonna Taylor case, decry decision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For months, actors, sports stars, musicians and other celebrities have been using their platforms to call for justice in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor. After a grand jury Wednesday indicted one of the Kentucky police officers on criminal charges, but not for her death, celebrities reacted to the news mostly negatively. Actor Kerry Washington urged people to vote, while actor and recording artist Common used quotes from James Baldwin to express his feelings. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron referenced the calls from stars and their likely reaction during his remarks, and urged people to keep protests peaceful.