East Sac County Community Schools will be dismissing class 1 hour early every day due to COVID-19

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Starting tomorrow, East Sac County Community Schools will begin to use an hour early-out schedule.

According to a note from Superintendent Jeff Kruse, the change to the schedule is due to several students currently being under quarantine and the difficulty the district is having finding substitutes. This modified schedule will operate at a minimum of one week until Oct. 1.

In addition, students will be expected to wear face-coverings starting Monday, Sept. 28. Staff were already required to wear some form of face-covering when unable to social distance.

Sac County currently has a positivity rate 18.3%. Officials say the positive active cases for students and staff in the district is at about 1% at this time. Also, there are approximately 15 students and staff waiting for test results for COVID-19.

If the positivity rate remains high in Sac County and contact tracing continues to negatively impact the district, a hybrid learning option will be considered.

In the district's "Return to Learn" plan, the last option officials would consider is to move all classes to an online learning model. This requires an application to be approved by the Iowa Department of Education for two-week intervals.

If a school district moves to online, all extra-curricular activities will be terminated.