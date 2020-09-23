German Cabinet approves 2021 budget with high borrowing

Germany’s Cabinet has approved a 2021 budget that foresees significant borrowing for the second consecutive year as Europe’s biggest economy tries to lessen the fallout of the coronavirus crisis. The budget plan calls for spending of 413.4 billion euros ($485 billion) next year — down from this year’s exceptionally high 508.5 billion euros, a figure swollen by spending on rescue packages. After six years in the black, the government is borrowing 217.8 billion euros this year to finance rescue and stimulus packages and cover an expected shortfall in tax revenue. Next year’s budget plan, approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday, calls for borrowing of 96.2 billion euros.