Grassley: Republican president & Republican Senate allows for Supreme Court nomination process to move forward

UNDATED (KTIV) - U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, has expressed support for President Donald Trump's decision to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the U.S. Supreme Court in an election year.

In a statement, this week, Grassley, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will conduct the nominee's confirmation hearing, said "once the hearings are underway, it's my responsibility to evaluate the nominee on the merits, just as I always have."

Back in 2016, Grassley chaired the Judiciary Committee. At that time, Grassley chose not to hold confirmation hearings for President Obama's nominee to replace Justice Antonin Scalia citing the 2016 presidential campaign. Wednesday, Grassley pointed out that he no longer chairs the Judiciary Committee, so it's not his decision whether to hold a confirmation hearing for President Trump's nominee.

Grassley also said history offers a precedent in this situation, which allows hearings to go forward in an election year. "In 2016, we had divided government," said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa. "We had a Republican Senate and we had a Democrat president. In those instances, you have to go back to 1888 that a judge was approved under those circumstances. So, for 132-years years, or something like that, up until now, they didn't take up and approve the nomination. We had a divided government at that point. That was the point of not doing it then. So, if you're asking if the Senate will move ahead under Senator Graham's leadership on the committee, and McConnell's leadership in the entire Senate, it's because this year we don't have divided government. We have a Republican president and a Republican Senate."

Grassley, who still serves on the Judiciary Committee, says he will cast a vote on the nomination when it comes before the committee. He says he'll also vote on the nominee when it comes before the full Senate.