Iowa State hopes to bounce back in Big 12 opener at TCU

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa State looked bad in an opening week loss to Louisiana. After a week off, the Cyclones are back on the field Saturday to open Big 12 play against TCU. It's the first game for the Horned Frogs.

ISU was ranked 23rd in the A-P preseason poll, before the 31-14 loss, where the Ragin' Cajuns scored three TD's of at least 78 yards.

The Cyclones are not lacking talent. They have 14 players who have earned All-Big 12 honors, including seven first or second-team picks. Having a two week break after a loss, provided time to reevaluate the team.

"You got to see a lot of where you were and where you're not from the game two weeks ago," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. "Then you're able to make great adjustments moving forward. So I think it was invaluable for us to be able to continue to grow."

"That's something that's nice about TCU is we played them for two to three years running the same defense so those games are very helpful," said junior linebacker Mike Rose.

Last year, Iowa State beat TCU 49-24 in Ames. TCU quarterback Max Duggan, from Council Bluffs, started ten games last season, but COVID testing revealed a heart condition that forced him to miss much of training camp. Georgia transfer Matthew Downing will start at QB for the Frogs.

"Overall, we just got back in the film room and just went back to work like we have been, said junior guard Derek Schweiger. "Just put our head down and just kept grinding out good days leading up to this game."

"It's just owning our mistakes, whether it's a dropped ball or miscommunication, just anywhere," said senior running back Kene Nwangwu. "Just owning your mistakes and going into practice and making sure you can correct those mistakes."

The Cyclones are favored by 2.5 points. ISU and TCU kickoff at 12:30 Saturday on Fox Sports 1.