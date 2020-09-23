LAMB Theatre opens for 41st season with safety precautions in place

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last week LAMB Theatre opened their doors for their 41st season.

With COVID-19 still disrupting life in Siouxland, the theatre had to find a way to open without putting the lives of their audience and actors at risk.

The season has been reconfigured to take into consideration the safety of the audience and actors.

LAMB Theatre has started their new season with the production of the Irish romantic comedy Outside Mullingar. The show was originally slated for production back in March during their previous season, before the shutdown.

"It's a very different kind of approach," said Russell Wooley, Managing Artistic Director.

When theatre-goers arrive for the show, they will see signs reminding them to stay 6 feet apart and to wear masks. Those masks will be required at all times when inside the building.

"Our ticketing program, when you buy a couple of seats it automatically stops the selling of seats around you so we are at about 25% maybe 30% of our initial capacity," said Wooley.

Seats will be sanitized after every use, and hand sanitizer will be available for use in several areas.

For now, productions at the theatre will feature smaller casts to limit the number of actors on stage. Musicals have been put temporarily on hold and there will be no performances in their smaller venue until they feel that it is safe.

"One of the things that this virus has stolen from us is joy," said Wooley. "And so whats become very important for us is to bring back some of that joy, and we've had our audience members tell us that already,".

Because seating capacity is limited right now, the theatre has partnered with the Morningside College Mass Communication Department to give people the option to stream the production from the comfort of home.

Streaming tickets can be purchased when the box office opens for each production.