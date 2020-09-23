New wastewater treatment facility in Sioux Center, Iowa

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) - Sioux Center is celebrating its new Wastewater Treatment Facility.

"It is amazing in how effective it is in treating the waste stream that is generated by our community. And it is the environmentally correct thing to do, to take care of our waste in a responsible manner, and this plant helps us do that." said David Krahling, Sioux Center Mayor.

Murray Hulstein, Utilities Manager of Sioux Center, said the previous plant was built in 1981, and it needed to be replaced or rehabilitated to meet new, more stringent Department of Natural Resources standards.

And he said after a lot of research, it was determined a new plant would be best.

"When we were introduced to our new stream standards about 5 or 6 years ago, it seemed very daunting. You know, what are we gonna do? And we did a lot of research with our engineers and we came to a plan. And I think we have an excellent product for our community. " said Hulstein.

Hulstein said the new facility treats the water to a higher standard, and allows the community to do its part in global pollution reduction.

But it was also built with the community in mind.

"It's built for the future, and so as we continue to grow and have opportunities to grow we clearly want to be able to handle any industrial waste, and of course the waste from a growing population. So the plant has been intentionally designed to allow for expansion when that time comes." said Krahling.

Krahling said the plant is designed to have a 50-year life span and the total cost of the project was 26.5 million dollars.