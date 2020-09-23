‘Rock star’ appeals judge Allison Rushing in high court mix

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Allison Jones Rushing already has landed what most lawyers would consider a career-defining judicial position before turning 40. But her time as a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge could be brief should President Donald Trump pick her as his nominee to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. She began at the 4th Circuit just 18 months ago after a party-line Senate confirmation vote. She faced questions about her relatively short legal experience and link to a conservative legal group. The North Carolina native would be the first millennial on the Supreme Court. She’s clerked for two current justices.