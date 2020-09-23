Russian frigate and container ship collide in Danish waters

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Russian frigate has collided with a Marshall Islands-flagged container ship off Copenhagen, Denmark’s navy said. Weather reports show that there was thick fog in the area during the time of the collision on Wednesday morning. The navy also said that no one appeared to have been injured and that there have been no reports of any leaks during the collision near the Oresund link, a tunnel and bridge that connects Copenhagen to Malmo, Sweden’s third largest city. It said the civilian vessel, Ice Rose, had anchored in Danish waters and that it had been “withheld …. until there is assurance of the ship’s seaworthiness.” The whereabouts of the unidentified Russian frigate was not known.