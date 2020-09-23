Sept. 23: Iowa confirms 856 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths including 1 in Clay County

(KTIV) - There were 856 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, health officials reported 81,150 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 82,006 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 60,296 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,132 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported eight more virus-related death within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 1,293.

The state's latest report says there are 301 total hospitalizations across Iowa due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 77 are in the ICU and 37 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 6,080 new tests were given for a total of 750,943 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 84 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 5,125.

The SDHD has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 63. To date, 3,984 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 47 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Nineteen of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had four new virus cases confirmed, bringing its total to 1,956. Of those cases, 1,809 of them have recovered.

Thus far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported five new positive cases, bringing its total to 301. Officials say 232 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed one additional virus-related death. To day the county has had four COVID-19 deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had 487 total virus cases, with 402 of them reported as recovered.

Dickinson County has had six virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,058 to 1,072 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 653 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has had 20 virus-related deaths reported thus far.

Sioux County

As of Sept. 23, the state health department says Sioux County has had 55 more virus cases confirmed, for a county total of 1,431. Officials say 857 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had a total of three virus-related deaths.