Sept. 23: South Dakota reports 445 new COVID-19 cases, 3,108 total active cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 19,634 positive cases reported. As of Sept. 23, there are 3,108 active virus cases in the state, an increase of 128 since Sept. 22.

State health officials reported 386 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 16,324.

Currently, 192 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has reported 202 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 79 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 62 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported no new cases, keeping its total to 540. Health officials say 494 of those cases have recovered.

The county has had five virus-related deaths thus far.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 1,223 to 1,251. Health officials say 1,071 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 367 total positive cases. So far, 311 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had six virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 372 cases reported in the county thus far. Officials say 287 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported four virus-related deaths.