Sierra Leone doctor in dedicated mission against COVID-19

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Dr. Mamadu Baldeh is one of only four physicians managing the COVID-19 unit at Sierra Leone’s Connaught Hospital, and the only one doing so while still overseeing the infectious diseases unit. Despite the loss of colleagues, Baldeh is fighting not only to save his coronavirus patients but also to provide quality care for those afflicted with other infectious diseases as he and other health care workers fight for a better system. “My mantra is and always has been service to others and appreciation for getting to where I am today, “ said Baldeh. “I serve because I believe I owe that to everyone I may have come in contact with.”