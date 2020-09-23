Storm heads to Tokyo area, residents urged to prepare early

TOKYO (AP) — A tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean is slowly approaching the Tokyo region, and officials are urging residents to take precautions early from heavy rain and gusts. Tropical Storm Dolphin has winds of up to 67 miles per hour. It’s not expected to make landfall but could bring heavy rains to Tokyo and eastern areas Thursday and Friday. Tokyo’s governor urged residents, especially those on islands south of Tokyo, to prepare early for possible evacuation. She said Tokyo is setting up more evacuation centers to secure enough space.