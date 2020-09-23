US appeals court in Denver eyes American Samoa citizenship

DENVER (AP) — A U.S. appeals court in Denver is weighing whether residents of American Samoa should automatically be granted citizenship. Three judges from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeal heard arguments on Wednesday challenging a Utah judge’s ruling that people born in the U.S. territory are citizens. Much of the online hearing focused on whether people who live in territories controlled by the United States automatically become citizens even if they do not want to be under the 14th Amendment. American Samoa is the only U.S. territory where residents have no birthright claim to citizenship.