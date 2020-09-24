17-year-old in custody after multiple pursuits in Nebraska and Iowa

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska troopers took a juvenile into custody following pursuits in northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa.

The NSP says at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday troopers were notified that the Dakota County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a minivan that had been reported stolen.

Authorities say the driver was a 17-year-old who had fled a courtroom in Dakota County.

The sheriff's office discontinued the pursuit as the vehicle fled into Iowa, but at about 3:30 p.m. a trooper observed the stolen vehicle in Burt County, Nebraska.

When the 17-year-old saw the trooper, authorities say he accelerated to a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit as the vehicle fled north into Thurston County. The pursuit was discontinued out of caution for the public's safety.

Twenty minutes later, officers with the Bureau of Indian Affairs began a pursuit with the same vehicle. Authorities say during the pursuit the vehicle crashed on Highway 75 near mile marker 157.

The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, but the driver exited and fled on foot into a nearby cornfield. Within ten minutes, a trooper was able to locate the suspect as he exited the cornfield. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The 17-year-old was transported to Woodbury County Corrections in Iowa at the request of a parole officer. Charges related to Wednesday’s events are pending.