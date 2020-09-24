1st Kosovar Albanian arrested on war crimes charges

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A special international court says that a former commander of the separatist fighters in Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war has been arrested on charges including torture of detainees and the murder of one prisoner held at a compound in Kosovo during the conflict. The Kosovo Specialist Chambers, based in The Hague, says former Kosovo Liberation Army commander Salih Mustafa was arrested Thursday. He is the first ethnic Albanian arrested and sent to the court, which is investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity investigation stemming from Kosovo’s conflict with Serbia. Mustafa is charged with arbitrary detention, cruel treatment, torture of at least six people and the murder of one person in April 1999.