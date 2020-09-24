A couple more days of warmth before big changes start to move in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Other than the lack of rain, it’s easy to get used to this kind of weather as we saw another day of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

We’ll keep these clear skies both tonight and during the day on Friday when the warmth will continue with highs in the mid 80s despite increasing clouds and an increasing wind.

We’ll see more clouds around the area on Saturday as we get one last day of warmth with highs in the mid 80s.

Bigger changes finally start to move in on Sunday as it’s looking like we’ll have quite a bit of cloud cover and highs only near 70 with windy conditions.

And the changes don't stop there.

