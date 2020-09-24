Agency: No Cyprus passports for wealthy investors’ families

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ top oversight body is urging lawmakers to rethink new legislation that empowers the government to grant citizenship to family members of wealthy investors under the country’s lucrative “golden passport” scheme. The Cyprus Audit Office said Thursday that handing passports to investors’ family members who haven’t contributed “a single euro” to the economy shortchanges state coffers. Cyprus’ Investment Program, which has brought in billions in revenue, has come under renewed scrutiny following fresh allegations that dozens of foreigners who each pledged up to 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million) to obtain citizenship had been accused of an assortment of crimes.