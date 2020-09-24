Argentine lawmaker suspended for conduct in virtual session

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine lawmaker has suspended for inappropriate conduct with a woman during a virtual session of congress, when he appeared on camera touching his wife as she sat on his lap. During the live broadcast of the virtual session, the images of legislators participating appeared in boxes in rows on the screen. As other legislators debated a bill, deputy Juan Emilio Ameri of the ruling Front for Everyone could be seen pulling down the shirt of his wife and kissing one of her breasts. Chamber president Sergio Massa interrupted the session to report “a serious offense by a deputy.” Ameri said he did not realized he was still connected.