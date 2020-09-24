Australian offers free coffee, chat from his kitchen window

Australian acrobat Rick Everett lost his job during the coronavirus pandemic. But the crisis gave him time to fulfill a longtime desire to help others in need. The former chef and restaurant manager is now offering free coffee and conversation from his kitchen window in Sydney. He also started a communal food pantry and an herb garden. Everett says he does it just because it’s a nice thing to do and he feels that he’s getting much more in return through conversations and new friendships during a time of isolation and uncertainty.