British Academy Film Awards change rules to boost diversity

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s film academy is shaking up its membership and its awards voting rules in a review prompted by the glaring lack of diversity in the nominations. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts promised to change after contenders for the 2020 awards were announced last January. No women were nominated as best director for the seventh year running, and all 20 nominees in the lead and supporting performer categories were white. The measures include recruiting 1,000 new members from under-represented groups to join the 6,700-strong academy and expanding lists of contenders for the BAFTA film awards. The 2021 awards will take place in April.