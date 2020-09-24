Dakota Dunes resident asked to take down Air Force flag, despite it flying for 13 years

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) -- A woman in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota has been flying a United States Air Force flag for over a dozen years, now she is being asked to take it down.

Dakota Dunes resident Twyla Rosenbaum has flown an Air Force flag underneath her U.S. flag for 13 years.

Earlier this week the Dakota Dunes Community Association called Rosenbaum and told her to take the Air Force flag down.

A Dakota Dunes bylaw states seasonal or decorative flags can be placed on the residence or in the yard. But the association says Rosenbaum's Air Force flag violates the bylaw because only the U.S. flag can be flown on a flag pole.

Rosenbaum said the U.S. flag as well as military flags honor those who have served and because of that she has refused to take down the Air Force flag.

Rosenbaum said she will continue flying her flag despite the association's multiple calls to take it down.

KTIV reached out to the Dakota Dunes Community Association for a comment, they have not responded at this time.