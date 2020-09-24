First Iowa patient to receive COVID-19 convalescent plasma encouraging donations

DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) - The first patient from Iowa to receive COVID-19 convalescent plasma is urging people to donate.

Lance Becker, who's from Des Moines, said he believes the plasma donation is what saved his life.

Becker was hospitalized in April with COVID-19, and was on a ventilator for 16 days.

He said after receiving the COVID convalescent plasma, his health took a turn.

"I was not making any progress at all, until they gave it to me. And then two days later I started to make a very speedy recovery." said Lance Becker.

Becker said he is now a huge advocate for plasma donation.

He said he always encourages others, who may have the antibodies, to get tested and donate.

Since his release from the hospital, he already has.

"I've given three times now and am already set up to give a fourth time. Every time I donate it takes about an hour of my time to do so. And it creates four doses of the plasma that saved my life, to go out into all the blood center around the country for people that need it." said Becker.

Becker said that he did not have any underlying conditions when he contracted the virus.

And he wants people to understand that it is real, and it's important for the community to take precautions to keep each other safe.