LAKES AREA NEWS: Middle Schoolers’ research project identifies historical remains

Arnolds Park, IA (KUOO Radio) - A research project into the Spirit Lake Conflict of 1857 by a group of 7th graders from the Graettinger-Terril and Ruthven-Ayrshire Community Schools will culminate in a special event on the grounds of the Abbie Gardner cabin in Arnolds Park.

Donna Mau of the "Lakes Area Questers" group, an organization specializing in the preservation of local history and historical sites, says the students have identified those buried at a site on the grounds of the cabin previously marked by just a metal frame.

"And they felt like they wanted to do research and find out who the names were and actually they took it upon themselves then to buy a marker and researched and researched and found all the different names that was involved. There were several children and I think that's why they really were, you know, excited about doing this project," said Mau.

She says the students' teacher then contacted the State Historic Sites Manager and received permission to place the marker on the location where 17 people are buried.

The event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 9th 2020 on the grounds of the Abbie Gardner cabin and historical site in Arnolds Park.

The public is invited to attend.