 Skip to Content

Man dies after ejected during single-vehicle crash in Iowa

New
4:52 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police say a man died after he was ejected from a sport utility vehicle in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Interstate 380. Preliminary information indicates the vehicle lost control Thursday afternoon on the interstate, struck a pole and ended up in the ditch. Police said in a news release the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content