Man dies after ejected during single-vehicle crash in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police say a man died after he was ejected from a sport utility vehicle in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Interstate 380. Preliminary information indicates the vehicle lost control Thursday afternoon on the interstate, struck a pole and ended up in the ditch. Police said in a news release the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family members.