Parents of missing Mexico students want answers 6 years on

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Families of 43 students who were kidnapped in southern Mexico on Sept. 26, 2014 are still demanding answers about their sons’ whereabouts as the sixth anniversary of the crime approaches. Relatives gathered Thursday outside Mexico’s Supreme Court, holding photos of their missing sons and banners demanding justice in the case. Some of the lawyers in the case hope that new investigation report to be released on the anniversary Saturday will include information on federal police or soldiers’ possible involvement in the mass abduction. But more than anything else, the students’ parents want to know exactly what happened to their sons.