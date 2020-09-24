Probe of gang rape case that shocked Egypt ensnares many

CAIRO (AP) — The high-profile case of an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at a luxury Cairo hotel in 2014 has morphed into a government crackdown and media campaign against potential witnesses to the crime. Several people have been detained and the developments have worried rights activists. The activists fear the government is making an example of those who came forward with information about the alleged rape and that this will discourage other victims and witnesses from speaking out. The Egyptian government maintains it has a responsibility to investigate all criminality in the case.