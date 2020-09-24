Ricketts stands by decision to discontinue emergency SNAP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is doubling down on his decision to leave Nebraska as the only state that has discontinued emergency food assistance benefits that were made available under the federal coronavirus relief package, despite pleas from advocates for the poor. Ricketts argued that Nebraska’s economy has fared far better than others hit by the coronavirus, and that other forms of assistance are still available to those who need it. His comments came after advocates for low-income Nebraskans called on the Republican governor to reinstate the emergency aid, which ended in July. A group of state lawmakers has made a similar request.