 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:37 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-12, 25-15, 25-22

Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15

Cross County def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17

David City def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-4, 25-3

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-7, 25-15, 25-17

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Sutton, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15

Hershey def. Southwest, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20

Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-12, 25-15

Johnson-Brock def. Freeman, 25-18, 25-23, 25-13

Kenesaw def. Hampton, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-13

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Wakefield, 25-27, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

Mead def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17

Wausa def. Creighton, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18

West Holt def. St. Mary’s, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17

West Point-Beemer def. North Bend Central, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19

Winside def. Santee, 25-10, 25-12, 25-6

Chase County Triangular=

Chase County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 25-12

Crofton Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-14, 25-17

Battle Creek def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 17-25, 25-18, 25-15

Gibbon Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Centura, 28-18, 25-19

Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-7

Centura def. Gibbon, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15

Hi-Line Triangular=

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-14

Overton def. Amherst, 25-23, 25-18

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-12

HTRS Triangular=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-13, 25-9

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-16, 25-15

Lexington Triangular=

Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 25-19, 20-25, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 24-26, 25-21, 25-12

Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-14

Maxwell Triangular=

Maxwell def. Sutherland, 25-16, 25-21

Nebraska Christian Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-15, 25-13

Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 24-26, 25-13, 25-15

SEM Triangular=

Loomis def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-22, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 21-25, 28-26, 25-18

Sidney Triangular=

Gering def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-19

Gering def. Sidney, 25-18, 25-19

Sidney def. Mitchell, 14-25, 25-14, 25-21

Syracuse Triangular=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12

Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-10, 25-12

Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-13, 25-12

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=

Axtell def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-13

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-17

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content