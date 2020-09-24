Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-20, 21-25, 14-25, 25-14, 15-12
Avon def. Colome, 25-18, 25-27, 25-13, 25-22
Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
Deubrook def. Estelline/Hendricks
Florence/Henry def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15
Freeman def. Menno, 16-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18
Huron def. Harrisburg, 25-17, 24-26, 25-14, 25-16
Ipswich def. Langford, 25-13, 25-10, 26-24
McCook Central/Montrose def. Parkston, 25-21, 27-25, 14-25, 25-14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Canton, 26-24, 25-17, 25-19
Northwestern def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-7, 25-12
Parker def. Baltic, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-10
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Mitchell Christian, 26-24, 25-9, 25-23
___
