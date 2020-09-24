Troublesome South African baboon evicted for raiding homes

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A troublesome baboon has been evicted from a seaside village in South Africa. Activists are now demanding he be returned home. Kataza was relocated from Kommetjie, on the edges of Cape Town, to a nearby area late last month after city authorities decided enough was enough. They claim he was responsible for leading other baboons in his troop on raids through the village, where they would invade houses, knock over trash cans, and steal fruit and vegetables from gardens. One activist says Kataza is now wandering alone in an unfamiliar area and sleeping in a prison yard. There are around 500 urban baboons in the greater Cape Town area and they have been a complicated issue for authorities for years.