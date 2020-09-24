UK to announce plans to help workers hit by pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top treasury official is preparing to announce a new program to help workers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, responding to pressure from businesses and labor unions to step in with more direct support for people in precarious work situations. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a package of economic measures during a speech to lawmakers on Thursday. It includes an income support program that would subsidize the wages of workers whose hours are cut due to the pandemic. The plan comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the U.K. The government reported 6,178 new confirmed cases Wednesday, a 25% increase from the previous day and the highest daily total since May 1.