Vietnamese police to investigate condom recycling factory

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese police say they will investigate a factory that was found recycling about 320,000 used condoms for resale. A state-owned newspaper says provincial market inspectors in southern Vietnam raided the factory, where they found used condoms being washed, reshaped and packed into plastic packages for resale. It says the owner of the factory, a 34-year-old woman, confessed that they bought the used condoms from a man in the province. The newspaper quoted a health official as saying the recycled condoms pose an extreme health risk to users.