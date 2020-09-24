Western Nebraska schools plagued by virus outbreaks

GERING, Neb. (AP) — Several western Nebraska schools are scrambling to deal with outbreaks of new coronavirus cases. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that about 70 students and staff at Gering High School are under quarantine after an outbreak. The confirmation last week of at least four cases in the school has led school officials to end a policy allowing people to opt-out of wearing masks inside its high school and on school buses. The homecoming dance also has been postponed until Oct. 17. Neighboring Scottsbluff Public Schools has had nine confirmed cases and 113 quarantines across its buildings. And in Alliance, the high school football game last week was canceled after a student tested positive and several team members were quarantined.