Yemen’s president urges Houthis to allow humanitarian aid

6:33 pm

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Yemen’s embattled and exiled president has urged his government’s rival, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, to stop impeding the flow of urgently needed humanitarian aid. That follows a warning from the U.N. humanitarian chief last week that “the specter of famine” has returned to the conflict-torn country. President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s plea came in a prerecorded speech to the U.N. General Assembly’s ministerial meeting being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It aired more than a week after Human Rights Watch warned that all sides in Yemen’s conflict were interfering with the arrival of food, health care supplies, water and sanitation support.

Associated Press

