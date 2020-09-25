BCU students hold demonstration to bring awareness to social injustices people of color face

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Friday saw students from a local university lead an event to bring awareness to social injustices people of color across the country face daily.

"As an African American here in America, it's hard waking up in the morning thinking about what I have to go through," said Student Brianna Hunter.

Brianna Hunter along with other Briar Cliff University students and faculty organized a peaceful demonstration to bring awareness to social injustice, oppression, and the systemic obstacles that people of color face.

"I think it's really important that we attack this as a community, and nationwide, we have gone through so many thing throughout 2020," said Hunter.

Several community members, including the Sioux City Police Department, attended the event. The group walked up the Briar Cliff hill amidst signs with words that describe what people around the world face today.

"When I saw all of the people walking down the hill it felt like this was the first start to change," said Hunter.

Briar Cliff President Rachelle Karstens said this year, the school's value is peacemaking. She said it is more critical than ever to educate people and advocate for peace and bring awareness to injustices.

"I'm proud of how they conducted themselves, I'm proud of the outcomes that they sought, and the work that they put in to get the outcomes," said Karstens.

Hunter says they will be working closely with Sioux City Police to produce more just communities.

"They are the face of all this, they are the face of all of the injustices, and systemic obstacles we go through. For them to be here, that shows us that they are with us," said Hunter.

Hunter said this is just the beginning of what the students have planned, and they will continue to raise awareness on the cause.