Belarus detains opposition leader’s lawyer amid protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus detained a lawyer representing a top opposition activist who was jailed this month amid mass protests against the country’s authoritarian president, who won a sixth term in a disputed election. Lyudmila Kazak’s lawyers said Friday that she faces administrative charges of participating in an unauthorized rally and resisting a police officer. Kazak was defending a key member of a council Belarus’ political opposition set up to push for a new presidential election. She relayed several messages Maria Kolsenikova sent from jail to encourage protesters to continue anti-government rallies that have rocked Belarus for nearly seven weeks. Opposition blogs have called for another big rally in Minsk and other cities on Sunday. 

Associated Press

