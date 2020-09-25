Biden’s push for unity faces test with Supreme Court fight

Joe Biden has declared from the opening of his third presidential bid that he can mend a fractured electorate and work, even with Republicans, to “unify the country” into some semblance of consensus. Perhaps nothing can test the Democratic nominee’s theory, as a candidate or in the Oval Office, more than the sectarian politics of the Supreme Court after the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. For now, Biden is holding his ground, defending the purpose and function of institutions and governing processes that are needed to install Ginsburg’s successor but appear to be fraying after years of strain. “We have to de-escalate,” Biden said.