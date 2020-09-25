Business owner convicted of blowing up his own building

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — The owner of a Nebraska dry-cleaning business has pleaded no contest to charges that accused him of causing the explosion that destroyed his business. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 54-year-old Michael McKernan of Valley entered the plea Thursday to second-degree arson and burning to defraud an insurer. McKernan owned Wardrobe Spa. He was there on Oct. 7, 2018, when the building exploded. McKernan was shaken but not seriously hurt. McKernan told authorities that he was trimming bushes when the explosion occurred. But Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Ben Perlman said McKernan had intentionally drilled holes into gas lines that connected to a dryer and a furnace.