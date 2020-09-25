Court revives House’s challenge of Trump wall funding

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a House challenge of President Donald Trump’s use of Defense Department money to build a border wall after Democrats refused to provide funding he requested. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has reversed a lower court’s dismissal of the House Democrats’ lawsuit. The appeals panel cites the House’s argument that it had been wrongly cut out of its “constitutionally indispensable legislative role” when Trump unilaterally moved about $8 billion to border wall construction.