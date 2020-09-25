COVID-19 can’t crush human rights, UN gathering declares

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — In a diminished spotlight caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading human rights defenders are urging people in these fractured times to connect through politics — and vote, too. The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that in many parts of the world, participation is being denied and “civic space is being crushed.” on the sidelines of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders, this year held online. Around the world, the crack of batons and the tang of pepper spray have been common as some authorities are accused of using the cover of COVID-19 restrictions to commit abuses and limit free speech.