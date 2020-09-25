Egyptian arrested for smuggling narcotics in box of dates

CAIRO (AP) — Police at Cairo’s international airport say they’ve arrested an Egyptian man returning from France with over 600 narcotic pills and two packs of marijuana stuffed into a carton of dates. Egyptian customs officials found 620 tablets of Tramadol, the powerful opioid painkiller, along with marijuana wrapped in cellophane hidden in a box of the sweet, tree-dried fruits that the man had brought back with him from Paris. Customs authorities say they routinely pick up foreigners and Egyptians alike attempting to smuggle in outlawed painkillers and amphetamines popular in the Mideast. Tramadol is listed by Egyptian authorities as an illegal drug because it is widely used as a heroin substitute.