‘Truckload’ of pork being given away at Mercy Field on Oct. 1

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A "truckload" of pork quarter loins have been donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland, and they are going to be given away for free this October.

The Lynch Family Foundation and Premium Iowa Pork made the donation to the food bank to help ongoing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pork quarter loins will be available on Oct. 1 for individuals and families in the parking lot of Mercy Field in Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City.

“The current national pandemic surrounding COVID-19 will have both short term as well as prolonged effects for those right here in the heart of the ag industry and has left many in need. The Lynch Family Foundation hopes to ease some of that worry and need by filling the food banks across the state of Iowa and SW Minnesota with 250,000 pounds of pork," stated the Lynch Family Foundation."

The distribution from the truck will begin on at 9 a.m. and end when the donation has been fully distributed. No appointments are needed.