Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cody-Kilgore 59, Sioux County 20
Creek Valley 85, Banner County 14
Hay Springs 69, Minatare 42
Loomis 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 6
Lutheran High Northeast 78, Elkhorn Valley 22
North Platte 56, Lincoln Northeast 14
Parkview Christian 59, Lewiston 13
Sandhills/Thedford 55, South Loup 14
Shelby/Rising City 36, Nebraska Christian 28
Southern Valley 52, Alma 22
Stuart 62, Elba 6
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Silver Lake 15
Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Santee 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Neumann vs. Wilber-Clatonia, ccd.
Centura vs. Twin River, ccd.
Fullerton vs. High Plains Community, ccd.
Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, ccd.
Lawrence-Nelson vs. Kenesaw, ccd.
North Bend Central vs. Schuyler, ccd.
Pierce vs. Boone Central, ccd.
Plainview vs. Wakefield, ccd.
Wausa vs. Wynot, ccd.
Wisner-Pilger vs. Stanton, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/