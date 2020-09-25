Friday’s Scores

 Skip to Content

8:33 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cody-Kilgore 59, Sioux County 20

Creek Valley 85, Banner County 14

Hay Springs 69, Minatare 42

Loomis 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 6

Lutheran High Northeast 78, Elkhorn Valley 22

North Platte 56, Lincoln Northeast 14

Parkview Christian 59, Lewiston 13

Sandhills/Thedford 55, South Loup 14

Shelby/Rising City 36, Nebraska Christian 28

Southern Valley 52, Alma 22

Stuart 62, Elba 6

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Silver Lake 15

Wilcox-Hildreth 48, Santee 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Neumann vs. Wilber-Clatonia, ccd.

Centura vs. Twin River, ccd.

Fullerton vs. High Plains Community, ccd.

Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, ccd.

Lawrence-Nelson vs. Kenesaw, ccd.

North Bend Central vs. Schuyler, ccd.

Pierce vs. Boone Central, ccd.

Plainview vs. Wakefield, ccd.

Wausa vs. Wynot, ccd.

Wisner-Pilger vs. Stanton, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

